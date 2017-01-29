Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online

Throw Paint at Cancer Support Program

Throw Paint at Cancer! is a free, exciting peer to peer support program for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members to express themselves through art, brought to the community by The Cancer Research and Resource Center of Southern Virginia. The class is growing and we can now accept Spanish speaking participants!! If English is your second language, please consider registering. The series consists of continuing eight week sessions. The next 8 week session begins on Thursday, February 9, from 4pm - 6pm at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History. No previous art experience is required. There is no cost to sign up and all supplies are provided. Space is limited so don’t wait - Register today! Please call the Cancer Resource Center, 434.421.3060.

