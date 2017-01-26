WAKG Country  Club
7 Years Ago: Lady Antebellum's 'Need You Now' Album Is Released
On Jan. 26, 2010, Lady Antebellum released their sophomore album, 'Need You Now'. Continue reading…
Watch Miranda Lambert Sing With Her Dad at Chicago Club Show
Miranda Lambert was joined by her father Richard and her boyfriend, Anderson East, during her pre-Highway Vagabond Tour club show on Jan. 24. Continue reading…
Jimi Westbrook Stands Up for Taylor Swift Following Women's March Tweet Backlash
Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook is defending Taylor Swift amid backlash stemming from a tweet she sent in support of the Women's March. Continue reading…
Reba McEntire Inspires in 'Back to God' Music Video
Reba McEntire has released a music video for her first 'Sing It Now' single, "Back to God." Continue reading…
The Young Fables Cover Caitlyn Smith for 'Covering Your Tracks'
The Young Fables, for their 'Covering Your Tracks' series, cover Caitlyn Smith's song "Tacoma." Continue reading…
Pinto Bean Dinner

The American Legion Auxiliary Dan River Unit 1097 is hosting a pinto bean dinner, Friday, January 27th beginning at 5:30pm.  Dinner includes their pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, dessert and coffee/tea. Cost for dinner is $7 and is available to eat-in or take out.  Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for veterans, children and community.  Please call 434.793.7531 if you have questions

Stew and Bake Sale

Renan Volunteer Fire Department is having a stew and bake sale, Saturday, January 28th.  Stew will be available for purchase and pickup from 12pm - 1:30pm.  To order yours, call 335.5676 or 335.5906.  Stew is selling for $5 per quart.
Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Entertainment News
Madonna Applies To Adopt 2 More Children From Malawi
Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.
ABC Apologizes For Wrongly Listing Amy Adams & Tom Hanks As Oscar Nominees
Amy Adams and Tom Hanks are not Oscar nominees this year, but for a moment Tuesday morning both were listed on the official Oscars website as having scored lead acting nominations. ABC Digital, whi...
Ryan Reynolds Weighs In On 'Deadpool's' Oscars Shutout
Ryan Reynolds is handling his Oscars shutout in stride.
Mel Gibson Welcomes 9th Child!
Mel Gibson is a father for the ninth time.
Erin Andrews Reveals She Battled Cervical Cancer During NFL Season
Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.
'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl
Former "Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.
'Legends Of Tomorrow': EP Phil Klemmer On Rip's Return, The Struggle For Mick Rory's Soul
They're back! The "Legends of Tomorrow" are heading off on a new time travel adventure as they move to Tuesday nights on The CW.
