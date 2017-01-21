WAKG Country  Club
Adam Wakefield Talks Songwriting: 'It's a Battle'
Adam Wakefield discusses songwriting with The Boot, and reveals the details of his forthcoming single, "Blame It on Me." Continue reading…
10 New Country Artists to Watch in 2017
Keep your eyes on these new country artists in 2017! Continue reading…
LoCash 'Blessed and Thankful' for Their Success
LoCash's Preston Brust and Chris Lucas talk to The Boot about their recent successes, and their current single, "Ring on Every Finger." Continue reading…
11 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' Hits No. 1
On Jan. 21, 2006, Carrie Underwood earned a No. 1 hit with her debut single, "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Continue reading…
Songwriter Shane McAnally (Officially) Ties the Knot
Songwriter Shane McAnally and his partner, Michael McAnally Baum, legally wed on Jan. 20, 2017, after unofficially tying the knot in 2012. Continue reading…
Pinto Bean Dinner

The American Legion Auxiliary Dan River Unit 1097 is hosting a pinto bean dinner, Friday, January 27th beginning at 5:30pm.  Dinner includes their pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, dessert and coffee/tea. Cost for dinner is $7 and is available to eat-in or take out.  Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for veterans, children and community.  Please call 434.793.7531 if you have questions

Stew and Bake Sale

Renan Volunteer Fire Department is having a stew and bake sale, Saturday, January 28th.  Stew will be available for purchase and pickup from 12pm - 1:30pm.  To order yours, call 335.5676 or 335.5906.  Stew is selling for $5 per quart.
Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Women's March: Celebs Share Photos, Messages On Social Media
Celebs turned to social media on Saturday to share photos and messages about the Women's March on Washington, and marches in other cities across the globe.
Spice Girl Geri Horner & Husband Christian Horner Welcome Son
It's a boy for Spice Girl Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) and husband Christian Horner.
Paris Jackson Attends Givenchy Show In Paris
Colorful fall-winter menswear shows in Paris mixed high culture, androgyny and streetwear, as Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, stepped out for the cameras at Givenc...
Donald Trump's Inauguration Address Compared To Bane Speech From 'Dark Knight Rises'
Part of Donald Trump's inaugural address sounded awfully familiar to some Batman fans.
'Supergirl'/'The Flash' Musical Crossover: Find Out Who Is Singing!
The "Supergirl"/"The Flash" crossover is on the way, and now, we've got new – confirmed – details about which cast members will be involved.
'House Of Cards': Season 5 Premiere Date Announced
"House of Cards" Season 5 has a premiere date.
Prince William To Leave Job As Air Ambulance Pilot
Prince William will soon leave his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to spend more time on royal duties.
Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks is a native of Haltom City, Texas, and attended Haltom High School. He started learning to play a few country music riffs on the guitar from his father when he was 16, but soon formed a heavy metal band before returning to his country roots and recasting himself as a honky tonk balladeer in the late-2000s.
