Brantley Gilbert Hopes His Fans Relate to 'The Devil Don't Sleep' [Exclusive Video]
Brantley Gilbert explains what he hopes his fans gain from 'The Devil Don't Sleep'. Continue reading…
Michael Ray Shares Music Video for 'Think a Little Less'
Michael Ray has released the music video for his song "Think a Little Less." Continue reading…
Hear Adam Craig's New Single, 'Just a Phase'
Adam Craig's single "Just a Phase" will be going for adds at country radio on Feb. 6. Continue reading…
Trace Adkins to Appear in Movie Based on MercyMe Hit
Trace Adkins has a role in an upcoming movie based on the MercyMe song "I Can Only Imagine." Continue reading…
Willie Nelson Announces New Album, 'God's Problem Child'
Willie Nelson will release a brand-new album, 'God's Problem Child', in April. Continue reading…
Click HERE for the complete listing of events!
Click HERE for the complete listing of events!

Brunswick Stew

There will be a Brunswick Stew at the Danville Pepsi Plant, Saturday, February 4th.  Stew will be ready for pickup at 10:30am.  $6 per quart.  All proceeds from this stew will go to benefit Relay for Life.

Wintergreen Tubing Trip

Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online

Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Dakota Johnson & Jimmy Fallon Act Out A 'Fifty Shades Darker'-Inspired Mad Libs Scene
Dakota Johnson visited "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night, where she helped make a game of Mad Libs "Darker."
Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested (Source)
Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been arrested, a law enforcement source in the New York Police Department claimed to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.
Teri Hatcher Joins 'Supergirl' For Multi-Episode Guest Arc
Another "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman" alum is joining the cast of The CW's "Supergirl" – Teri Hatcher!
Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh just doubled their household! The couple has welcomed triplets, a rep for Pharrell told Access Hollywood on Tuesday.
The Weeknd Teaming Up With Daft Punk For Grammys Performance
The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk for a performance at the Grammy Awards.
'The Flash': Jessica Camacho Talks Bounty Hunter Gypsy Facing Off Against Team Flash
H.R. Wells is in big, inter-dimensional trouble on Tuesday's episode of "The Flash."
Ben Affleck No Longer Directing 'The Batman,' Will Still Star & Produce
Ben Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros.
Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks is a native of Haltom City, Texas, and attended Haltom High School. He started learning to play a few country music riffs on the guitar from his father when he was 16, but soon formed a heavy metal band before returning to his country roots and recasting himself as a honky tonk balladeer in the late-2000s.
