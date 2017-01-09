WAKG Country  Club
And don't forget to listen on Saturday mornings at 8:10am, 9:10am and 10:10 for "The Best of Your Weekend." Furniture Depot - in stock and ready for delivery, lowest prices guaranteed. Visit their store at 306 Lowes Drive, Danville, Virginia or give them a call at 434.793.2297.
Wintergreen Tubing Trip

Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online

VFW Monthly Steak Dinner

VFW Post 647 Ladies Auxilary hosts a steak dinner every first Friday of the month from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, salad, bread, drink and dessert for $14. This is available for dine-in or take-out. VFW Post 647 is on Highway 58 W across from Big Sky rents in Danville. Funds from these dinners stay local and are used to help the community.
Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Entertainment News
Golden Globes Audience Grew 1.5 Million Over 2016 Broadcast
The Nielsen company says Sunday's Golden Globes show enjoyed a bump in its audience over last year's.
Channing Tatum Shares Nude 'Nap Time' Photo Of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum
Looks like Channing Tatum had a good reason to stay home on Golden Globes Sunday.
U2 To Play Full 'Joshua Tree' Album On Stadium Tour
U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.
President-Elect Donald Trump Tweets Following Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech
Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump.
Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist
French police arrested at least 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, finding weapons and a large amount of cash ...
Golden Globes: 'La La Land' Sweeps Show & Sets New Record
"La La Land" steamrolled, "Moonlight" swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at a schizophrenic Golden Globes that pivoted between ...
Golden Globes: Emma Stone Dedicates 'La La Land' Win To Her Fellow Dreamers
Like the aspiring actress she plays in the ebullient musical "La La Land," Emma Stone on Sunday dedicated her first ever Golden Globe Award to the dreamers and creatives who've ever been shut down.
Featured Artist

Maren Morris

Born in Texas, Morris would often dominate the karaoke machine when her parents, who owned a local hair salon, would throw parties – and she’d belt LeAnn Rimes and Patsy Cline to the bewilderment of guests. Her writing prowess began with stories and poems in school and blossomed into lyrics when her father bought her a guitar at age twelve – and she took to it instantly.
