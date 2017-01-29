WAKG Country  Club
Local Forecast
Local News
Music News
RaeLynn: 'You Never Lose By Sharing Your Heart With Your Fans'
RaeLynn discusses her upcoming new album, 'WildHorse', with The Boot. Continue reading…
Luke Bryan Gets Energy From His Family, 'Watching People Have Fun'
Luke Bryan reveals when he is the happiest, and offers advice to younger artists who look up to him. Continue reading…
Ronnie Dunn Offers His Advice for Younger Artists
Ronnie Dunn talks to The Boot about the advice he would give to younger artists, based on his success. Continue reading…
29 Years Ago: Randy Travis''Always & Forever' Goes Double Platinum
On Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis , earned his first double-platinum album, for 'Always & Forever'. Continue reading…
48 Years Ago: 'The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour' Debuts on CBS
On Jan. 29, 1969, 'The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour' debuted on CBS. Continue reading…
WAKG Around Town

Bringing You All the Info on Community Events

And don't forget to listen on Saturday mornings at 8:10am, 9:10am and 10:10 for "The Best of Your Weekend." Furniture Depot - in stock and ready for delivery, lowest prices guaranteed. Visit their store at 306 Lowes Drive, Danville, Virginia or give them a call at 434.793.2297.
Click HERE for the complete listing of events!

Wintergreen Tubing Trip

Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online

Throw Paint at Cancer Support Program

Throw Paint at Cancer! is a free, exciting peer to peer support program for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members to express themselves through art, brought to the community by The Cancer Research and Resource Center of Southern Virginia.  The class is growing and we can now accept Spanish speaking participants!!  If English is your second language, please consider registering.  The series consists of continuing eight week sessions.  The next 8 week session begins on Thursday, February 9, from 4pm - 6pm at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.  No previous art experience is required.  There is no cost to sign up and all supplies are provided.  Space is limited so don’t wait - Register today!  Please call the Cancer Resource Center, 434.421.3060.
 
Blog 
Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Read More
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Read More
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Read More
Entertainment News
Madonna Applies To Adopt 2 More Children From Malawi
Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.
ABC Apologizes For Wrongly Listing Amy Adams & Tom Hanks As Oscar Nominees
Amy Adams and Tom Hanks are not Oscar nominees this year, but for a moment Tuesday morning both were listed on the official Oscars website as having scored lead acting nominations. ABC Digital, whi...
Ryan Reynolds Weighs In On 'Deadpool's' Oscars Shutout
Ryan Reynolds is handling his Oscars shutout in stride.
Mel Gibson Welcomes 9th Child!
Mel Gibson is a father for the ninth time.
Erin Andrews Reveals She Battled Cervical Cancer During NFL Season
Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.
'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl
Former "Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.
'Legends Of Tomorrow': EP Phil Klemmer On Rip's Return, The Struggle For Mick Rory's Soul
They're back! The "Legends of Tomorrow" are heading off on a new time travel adventure as they move to Tuesday nights on The CW.
Song Request
* Your Name  
* Song you want to hear:  
Questions marked with * are required.
On Facebook
On Air Now
Bob Kingsley
Country Top 40
8pm - Midnight
Featured Artist

Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks is a native of Haltom City, Texas, and attended Haltom High School. He started learning to play a few country music riffs on the guitar from his father when he was 16, but soon formed a heavy metal band before returning to his country roots and recasting himself as a honky tonk balladeer in the late-2000s.
Featured Video
On Twitter
Photo  Galleries