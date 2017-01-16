WAKG Country  Club
Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban Performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have been announced as performers for the 2017 Grammy Awards. Continue reading…
Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson Among 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Recipients
Kenny Rogers and Kris Kristofferson will be honored with the Texas Medal of Arts in 2017. Continue reading…
Jake Owen Rocks a Onesie in Goofy 'Seafoam Green' Video [WATCH]
Jake Owen and Ryan Hurd have teamed up for a goofy new song and video, "Seafoam Green." Continue reading…
Randy Travis Tribute Concert Adds Wynonna Judd, Alison Krauss and More
More acts have joined the all-star lineup for the upcoming '1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' tribute concert. Continue reading…
American Aquarium Saying Goodbye to Two Members, Heading Into the Studio
Colin DiMeo and Ryan Johnson are leaving the band American Aquarium, but the group is still heading into the studio in 2017. Continue reading…
Stew and Bake Sale

Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a brunswick stew and bake sale, Saturday, January 21st from 12pm - 3pm.  Stew will be ready for pickup at noon and all must be picked up by 3pm.  To reserve yours, call 434.792.2312 and leave a name, phone number and number of quarts you're ordering.  Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department is located at 1535 Ferry Road (off of West Main Street in Danville).

Brunswick Stew

The American Legion Auxiliary Dan River Unit 1097 is selling brunswick stew Saturday, January 21st from 12pm - 3pm.  Cost is $5 per quart. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for veterans, children and community.  Please call 434.793.7531 if you have questions
Best Christmas Movie?
So according to a new study Miracle on 34th Street is the top Christmas movie followed by It's a Wonderful Life. Both are great films, no question, but personally, I my list would rank:   Christmas Vacation A Christmas...
Country Stars Go All Out for Halloween Too!
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, love to dress up for Halloween.  The holiday is one of their favorite times of year...coming in a close second to Christmas. Lauren was in charge of the costumes.  She then enlisted the help of Jason...
Jackson at the Opry
"Live at the Grand Ole Opry" released video of Dierks and ELLE KING performing the Johnny Cash - June Carter classic "Jackson".  It's from their performance there earlier this month.
Brad Paisley Helps with a Gender Reveal
Brad Paisley LOVES inviting fans on stage.  He's helped guys propose to their girlfriends...and now he can add gender reveal to his list. Check out how he helped be part of a beautiful moment with two expecting parents Sunday night at his...
Peta Murgatroyd Shares 'Real Life' Photo Of Post-Baby Body
Peta Murgatroyd is sharing a new – and realistic – look at her life as a new mom.
'Hidden Figures' Rules The Box Office
Labors of love, one from Martin Scorsese, the other from Ben Affleck, proved costly at a casualty strewn weekend box office where the uplifting NASA drama "Hidden Figures" stayed on top for the sec...
Jennifer Holliday Backs Out Of Donald Trump Inauguration Gig
Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural following protests from her gay and black fans, further dimming the event's already low celebrity...
Carrie Fisher Will Not Be Digitally Recreated In Future 'Star Wars' Films
The makers of "Star Wars" have put a quick end to rumors that while Carrie Fisher has died, her Princess Leia may live on.
Johnny Depp Sues Ex-Managers Alleging Millions In Losses
Johnny Depp sued his former business managers on Friday alleging they mismanaged his earnings throughout a lucrative period of his career, although the company says the actor's spending is to blame.
'Quantico's' Priyanka Chopra Is At 'Home Resting' After Injury
ABC says "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra is "home resting comfortably" after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.
