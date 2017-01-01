Bringing You All the Info on Community Events
Wintergreen Tubing Trip
Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online
VFW Monthly Steak Dinner
VFW Post 647 Ladies Auxilary hosts a steak dinner every first Friday of the month from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, salad, bread, drink and dessert for $14. This is available for dine-in or take-out. VFW Post 647 is on Highway 58 W across from Big Sky rents in Danville. Funds from these dinners stay local and are used to help the community.