Stew and Bake Sale
Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a brunswick stew and bake sale, Saturday, January 21st from 12pm - 3pm. Stew will be ready for pickup at noon and all must be picked up by 3pm. To reserve yours, call 434.792.2312 and leave a name, phone number and number of quarts you're ordering. Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department is located at 1535 Ferry Road (off of West Main Street in Danville).
Brunswick Stew
The American Legion Auxiliary Dan River Unit 1097 is selling brunswick stew Saturday, January 21st from 12pm - 3pm. Cost is $5 per quart. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for veterans, children and community. Please call 434.793.7531 if you have questions