Brunswick Stew
There will be a Brunswick Stew at the Danville Pepsi Plant, Saturday, February 4th. Stew will be ready for pickup at 10:30am. $6 per quart. All proceeds from this stew will go to benefit Relay for Life.
Wintergreen Tubing Trip
Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online