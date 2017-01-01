WAKG Country  Club
Nashville: Qs You Might Have If You're New to the Show [SPOILERS]
If one of your new year's resolutions is to get into Nashville, then you are on the right track to making this year way better than 2016. And if you have limited time to catch up on all the juicy drama in seasons 1-4, don't you worry your pretty little head, we've got you covered.
New Year's Eve: Country Stars Ring in 2017 in Concert
If kissing the new year in to live country music sounds good — and you have a partner that’s willing and able — country fans have several options for New Year’s Eve concerts. Nashville, New York City and Texas are just a few of the top destinations that will kick off 2017 with some live... Read more »
Dailey & Vincent Set to Become Grand Ole Opry Members
Award-winning duo Dailey & Vincent will become members of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11. Opry member Marty Stuart extended the invitation to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent following their Friday night (Dec. 30) Opry performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Known for their blend of bluegrass, gospel and traditional country music, the duo formed... Read more »
Which Woman of Nashville Are You?
Don't miss the two-hour season premiere of Nashville Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.
CMT Hot 20 Countdown Highlights 2016’s Best Music Videos
Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Keith Urban — these are just a few of the names that landed on the CMT Hot 20 Video of the Year Countdown highlighting the best music videos of the year. Hot 20‘s inaugural military entertainment special from Naval Support Activity Bahrain re-airs Saturday (Dec. 31) at 9... Read more »
Wintergreen Tubing Trip

Take the plunge at Virginia's largest tubing park. With winter in full swing, take advantage of the season using natures frozen surface to ride by yourself or connected to someone else for even more thrills. Register by February 6th. Ages 8- adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost $49- meets at Danville Welcome Center. Call 434.799.5150. Click here to register online: Sign Up Online

VFW Monthly Steak Dinner

VFW Post 647 Ladies Auxilary hosts a steak dinner every first Friday of the month from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Dinner includes steak, baked potato, salad, bread, drink and dessert for $14. This is available for dine-in or take-out. VFW Post 647 is on Highway 58 W across from Big Sky rents in Danville. Funds from these dinners stay local and are used to help the community.
